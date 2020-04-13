Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Amdocs by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,455,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,438,000 after acquiring an additional 132,607 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,733,000 after buying an additional 55,375 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Amdocs by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,258,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,036,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,657,000 after buying an additional 478,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Amdocs by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,206,000 after buying an additional 19,093 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $58.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.20. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

