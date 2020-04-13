Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.86.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMED. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Benchmark raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

In other Amedisys news, Director Vickie L. Capps acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.00 per share, with a total value of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.16 per share, for a total transaction of $306,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,966.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $635,950 and have sold 23,529 shares worth $4,519,281. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,222,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $191.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $106.65 and a 12-month high of $202.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.09.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

