American Campus Communities (ACC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) is scheduled to be posting its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 20th. Analysts expect American Campus Communities to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Campus Communities to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ACC opened at $34.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 0.90. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $50.94.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

