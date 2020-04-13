American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Stake Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.09% of American Equity Investment Life worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 288.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anant Bhalla bought 5,500 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $89,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at $817,787.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $192,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $22.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

