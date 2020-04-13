American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.39.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura cut their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

NYSE:AXP traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.97. 2,826,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,139,142. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in American Express by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

