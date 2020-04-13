American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Lowered to $112.00 at Deutsche Bank

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $142.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on American Express from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.39.

NYSE:AXP traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.93. 2,644,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,139,142. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.98. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. American Express’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $1,371,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $2,213,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in American Express by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $1,448,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

