American Express (NYSE:AXP) versus 360 Finance (NYSE:QFIN) Head-To-Head Contrast

American Express (NYSE:AXP) and 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for American Express and 360 Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Express 1 8 9 0 2.44 360 Finance 0 0 2 0 3.00

American Express currently has a consensus price target of $117.39, suggesting a potential upside of 30.58%. 360 Finance has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 298.90%. Given 360 Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 360 Finance is more favorable than American Express.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Express and 360 Finance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Express $43.56 billion 1.67 $6.76 billion $8.20 10.96 360 Finance $1.32 billion 0.79 $359.33 million N/A N/A

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than 360 Finance.

Profitability

This table compares American Express and 360 Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Express 15.44% 30.21% 3.51% 360 Finance 27.20% 40.02% 15.52%

Risk & Volatility

American Express has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 360 Finance has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.0% of American Express shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of 360 Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Express shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Express beats 360 Finance on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. The company's products and services include charge and credit card products, as well as other payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; travel-related services; and prepaid products. Its products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. The company sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through online and mobile applications, third-party vendors and business partners, direct mail, telephone, in-house teams, and direct response advertising. American Express Company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About 360 Finance

360 Finance, Inc. operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

