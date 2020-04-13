American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) PT Lowered to $8.00 at SunTrust Banks

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) had its price target reduced by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $10.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ARA. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. American Renal Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of ARA opened at $6.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $235.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. American Renal Associates has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.32. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $206.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Renal Associates will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 91,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Renal Associates by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 90,762 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in American Renal Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new stake in American Renal Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

