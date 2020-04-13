America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to post $200.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $201.89 million and the lowest is $199.48 million. America’s Car-Mart reported sales of $176.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year sales of $749.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $748.39 million to $750.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $822.78 million, with estimates ranging from $820.30 million to $825.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $186.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.80.

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $64.45 on Monday. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.62.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director Gremp Jim Von purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Bordelon purchased 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.86 per share, with a total value of $58,114.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,114.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,147 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America's Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

