Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.27.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMP. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

NYSE AMP opened at $120.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $1,248,113.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,837.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,994 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 67,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

