Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Increased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $507,000. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 12.4% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,760. The company has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.70.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.