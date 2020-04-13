Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 490.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $198,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in shares of Amgen by 71.9% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 2,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.48 on Monday, reaching $216.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,760. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.45. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Cfra upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.70.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.