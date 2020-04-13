Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stake Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 635,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 264,677 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.27% of Amkor Technology worth $8,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,428,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,096,000 after purchasing an additional 44,227 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 110,132 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $9.18 on Monday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Amkor Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.