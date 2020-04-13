Analysts Anticipate Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Caesars Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 23,277 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 84.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 91,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,560,054. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.73.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

