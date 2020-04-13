Analysts Anticipate Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Capitala Finance reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capitala Finance.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 million. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 62.79% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPTA shares. ValuEngine cut Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Capitala Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Capitala Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPTA. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Capitala Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 70,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 13,616 shares during the period. 17.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPTA opened at $3.10 on Monday. Capitala Finance has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a current ratio of 11.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.85.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

