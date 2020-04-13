Analysts Anticipate Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.30 Million

Analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will report sales of $149.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.90 million. Community Bank System reported sales of $142.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $608.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $604.76 million to $614.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $623.86 million, with estimates ranging from $617.80 million to $635.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,585.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,360,711,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,971,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,330,000 after purchasing an additional 200,012 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,302,000 after buying an additional 31,816 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,019,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,308,000 after buying an additional 96,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,275,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

CBU opened at $65.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $72.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.85%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

