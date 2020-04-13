Analysts Anticipate Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) will announce ($0.78) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the highest is ($0.67). Editas Medicine reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year earnings of ($2.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($2.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($2.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($1.09). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 60.61% and a negative net margin of 651.43%. The business had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.65 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Editas Medicine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $22.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 7.74.

In other news, insider Charles Albright sold 5,549 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $147,270.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $20,202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,431,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 418,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,381,000 after acquiring an additional 77,709 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 936,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after acquiring an additional 76,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 160,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 68,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Editas Medicine (EDIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.