Analysts Anticipate J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) will post $2.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for J C Penney’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.37 billion. J C Penney posted sales of $2.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that J C Penney will report full year sales of $10.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $10.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $10.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow J C Penney.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The department store operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.19. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J C Penney in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCP. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J C Penney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of J C Penney in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of J C Penney by 681.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,249 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J C Penney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of J C Penney by 713.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,768 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 45,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCP opened at $0.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market cap of $109.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87. J C Penney has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.37.

J C Penney Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

