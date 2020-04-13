Analysts Anticipate MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.78. MidWestOne Financial Group posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.90 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MOFG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

In related news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $33,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas H. Greeff purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,380. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOFG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 295,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after acquiring an additional 32,621 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 235,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after buying an additional 21,682 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 119,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 64,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG opened at $21.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $350.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.25. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $39.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

See Also: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.