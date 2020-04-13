Analysts Anticipate Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) to Post $0.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.33. Rexford Industrial Realty reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%.

REXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 61,981 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,931,081.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,081.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 7,361 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $353,107.17. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,351.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,261,656 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,810,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,882,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,825,000 after purchasing an additional 344,717 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,741,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,544,000 after purchasing an additional 106,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,995,000 after purchasing an additional 89,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,849,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,456,000 after purchasing an additional 62,614 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REXR opened at $44.48 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average is $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 94.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.92%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

