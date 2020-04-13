Analysts Anticipate Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.53 Million

Brokerages expect that Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) will report $57.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.96 million and the highest is $58.52 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $59.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year sales of $238.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $234.10 million to $241.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $254.20 million, with estimates ranging from $249.41 million to $258.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Saul Centers.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

BFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $58.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of BFS opened at $37.41 on Monday. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The firm has a market cap of $868.51 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

In related news, VP Debra Noreen Stencel sold 2,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $149,324.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,608.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Saul Centers by 543.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Saul Centers by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Saul Centers by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.