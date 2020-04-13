Analysts Expect American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.52 Million

Equities analysts expect American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to report sales of $6.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.53 million. American River Bankshares reported sales of $5.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full-year sales of $25.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.78 million to $26.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $26.41 million, with estimates ranging from $26.12 million to $26.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 6.78%.

AMRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of American River Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of American River Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in American River Bankshares by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 382,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 48,318 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American River Bankshares by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRB opened at $9.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. American River Bankshares has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $54.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.82.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

