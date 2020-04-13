Analysts Expect Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $182.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) to post sales of $182.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $182.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $183.59 million. BOX posted sales of $162.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year sales of $758.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $740.50 million to $774.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $828.57 million, with estimates ranging from $808.90 million to $860.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $183.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.53 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 590.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

BOX stock opened at $15.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91. BOX has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 513.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

