Analysts Expect Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $579.16 Million

Analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) will report sales of $579.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $549.00 million to $622.49 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber posted sales of $619.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $750.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.18 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTB opened at $21.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.04. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

