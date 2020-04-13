Analysts Expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will post sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Hubbell posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year sales of $4.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on HUBB. ValuEngine raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Hubbell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.20.

In other news, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $944,547.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,489,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $283,517.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,422,411.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Hubbell by 3.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,356,000 after purchasing an additional 63,571 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,649,000. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell stock opened at $124.44 on Monday. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $85.62 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.83%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.