Analysts Expect LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.34. LGI Homes reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year earnings of $6.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $8.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $9.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.73 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS.

LGIH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on LGI Homes from $102.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $54.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.18. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $95.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

