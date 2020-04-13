Analysts Expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Stantec reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stantec.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Stantec had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $682.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.87 million.

STN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

Stantec stock opened at $28.41 on Monday. Stantec has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1163 dividend. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 30.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 298.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Stantec by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Stantec by 634.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stantec (STN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.