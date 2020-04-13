Analysts Expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Analysts predict that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Tilray reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tilray.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $46.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.52 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 191.75% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 202.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TLRY. Cowen downgraded shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Tilray from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.41.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $6.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a market cap of $705.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.91. Tilray has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $57.54.

In other Tilray news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,696,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,456,301.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Tilray by 281.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 20,319 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Tilray during the third quarter worth about $974,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Tilray by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 66,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 18,381 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.