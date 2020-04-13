Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 13th (AAP, ABBV, ABG, AERI, ALSN, AN, ANTM, ATCO, BABA, BMCH)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 13th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $120.00.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $106.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $61.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $54.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $291.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $13.50 to $9.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $275.00 to $265.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $34.00 to $24.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $251.00 to $258.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $237.00 to $216.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $125.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $89.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $67.00 to $63.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $71.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target cut by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $115.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) had its price target trimmed by Aegis to $15.00. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its target price cut by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $55.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $19.00 to $14.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $12.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $46.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $49.00 to $35.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $343.00 to $375.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $106.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $43.00 to $41.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $146.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $90.00 to $94.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price target reduced by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $22.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $165.00 to $185.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $13.00 to $10.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $96.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $305.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $132.00 to $130.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $123.00 to $120.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $15.00 to $11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $385.00 to $330.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $39.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its price target lowered by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $11.00 to $9.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target reduced by Cfra from $142.00 to $114.00. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $80.00. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $17.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $95.00 to $90.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $23.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $25.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $18.00 to $15.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $13.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $18.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its price target reduced by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $15.00 to $7.50. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price trimmed by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $360.00 to $340.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $16.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $22.00.

