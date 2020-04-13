Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) in the last few weeks:

4/9/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $263.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $272.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $241.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $252.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $201.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $207.00.

3/6/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $278.00 to $267.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $215.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.07. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $154.52 and a 1-year high of $247.64. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.65, for a total value of $1,265,204.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,223.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total transaction of $782,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 120,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,558,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,170 shares of company stock valued at $16,769,091. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $385,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $1,419,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 40.8% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 13,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

