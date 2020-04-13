Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

EnLink Midstream (NYSE: ENLC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/7/2020 – EnLink Midstream was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – EnLink Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

4/1/2020 – EnLink Midstream was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/30/2020 – EnLink Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

3/25/2020 – EnLink Midstream was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – EnLink Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/18/2020 – EnLink Midstream was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – EnLink Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

3/12/2020 – EnLink Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/9/2020 – EnLink Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.00.

2/27/2020 – EnLink Midstream had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $1.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.70. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 43.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

