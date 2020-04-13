Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Varonis Systems (VRNS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS):

4/7/2020 – Varonis Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $85.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Varonis Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Varonis Systems was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Varonis Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $105.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Varonis Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $110.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Varonis Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $62.00.

3/30/2020 – Varonis Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Varonis Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Varonis Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Varonis Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Varonis Systems Inc. provides an innovative software platform that allows enterprises to map, analyze, manage and migrate their unstructured data. Its products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, IDU Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine and DatAnywhere. The company sells its products to small and medium businesses, and large multinational enterprises in financial services, consumer and retail, industrial, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries. Varonis Systems Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

3/11/2020 – Varonis Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – Varonis Systems was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/28/2020 – Varonis Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/21/2020 – Varonis Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/15/2020 – Varonis Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/13/2020 – Varonis Systems was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/13/2020 – Varonis Systems is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

VRNS stock opened at $62.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.70. Varonis Systems Inc has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $93.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.25%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 49,516 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $3,887,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 56,233 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $4,556,559.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,859 shares of company stock valued at $11,754,621 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

