Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for PACCAR (PCAR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) recently:

4/3/2020 – PACCAR was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – PACCAR was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/30/2020 – PACCAR had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – PACCAR was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/24/2020 – PACCAR had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – PACCAR had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $85.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – PACCAR had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $60.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – PACCAR was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/9/2020 – PACCAR was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $66.00.

3/9/2020 – PACCAR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/2/2020 – PACCAR was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/18/2020 – PACCAR had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PCAR opened at $67.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.43. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $28,441,000. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

