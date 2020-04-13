Analysts Set $17.00 Price Target for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $17.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Consolidated Water an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

CWCO opened at $15.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $228.88 million, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.40. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average is $16.49.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 5.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.71%.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Richard Finlay bought 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,790.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,112 shares of company stock valued at $162,065. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Water by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 904.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 12,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

