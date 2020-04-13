Analysts Set $39.33 Price Target for Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $39.33 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Turning Point Brands an industry rank of 41 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 136,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $2,995,797.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,978,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,937,460.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. 44.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPB opened at $21.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.18. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.28 million, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 38.53% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

