Analysts Set $4.72 Price Target for Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL)

Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $4.72 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.14 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sorl Auto Parts an industry rank of 206 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Sorl Auto Parts alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on SORL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorl Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Greenridge Global assumed coverage on Sorl Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.72 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorl Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Sorl Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorl Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $428,000. 5.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SORL opened at $4.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $81.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.08. Sorl Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Sorl Auto Parts Company Profile

SORL Auto Parts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems.

Featured Article: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sorl Auto Parts (SORL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sorl Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorl Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.