Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 13th (AAP, ABR, AZO, BANC, BKH, COHU, EQT, EXK, FAST, FDX)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 13th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $9.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.50. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Nomura.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.00.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Corp currently has $140.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $117.00.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.50. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $300.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $322.00.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $300.00 target price on the stock.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.50.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was downgraded by analysts at Dougherty & Co from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Southern (NYSE:SO) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $66.00 target price on the stock.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from an outperform rating to a sell rating. CLSA currently has $49.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $48.00.

