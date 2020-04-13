Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 13th (AAL, ALL, ARCC, ASH, AVNS, CAE, CHTR, COHR, DDOG, DHI)

Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, April 13th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Get American Airlines Group Inc alerts:

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $119.00 price target on the stock.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Corp currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $75.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $87.00.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $560.00 price target on the stock.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $47.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a neutral rating to a positive rating. They currently have $48.00 price target on the stock.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to an outperform rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $67.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $73.00.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $109.00 price target on the stock.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $117.00.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $225.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $220.00.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the stock.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:SMNUF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was upgraded by analysts at VTB Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00.

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.