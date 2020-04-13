Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/9/2020 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $92.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $99.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $102.00 to $93.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Abbott Laboratories had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

4/3/2020 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Abbott Laboratories had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

3/27/2020 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $96.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $96.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $104.00 to $94.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Abbott Laboratories is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,152,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,642,824. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.66. The company has a market capitalization of $151.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.