Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/8/2020 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Sunrun was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/27/2020 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $16.00 to $10.00.

3/19/2020 – Sunrun was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2020 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/11/2020 – Sunrun was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/5/2020 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $18.00 to $30.00.

2/28/2020 – Sunrun had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

2/26/2020 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $24.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.17. 47,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.47. Sunrun Inc has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $23.66.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $243.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 2.07%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 44,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $349,245.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $44,215.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 650,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,709,537. 9.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sunrun by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sunrun by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

