Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ichor (ICHR)

4/13/2020 – Ichor had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Ichor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

4/2/2020 – Ichor was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

4/2/2020 – Ichor was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

3/26/2020 – Ichor was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/19/2020 – Ichor was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $47.00.

3/18/2020 – Ichor had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $41.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2020 – Ichor was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

ICHR traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.39. The company had a trading volume of 31,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,352. The company has a market capitalization of $511.30 million, a PE ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 2.68. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $39.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ichor had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $83,335.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $412,661.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,344 shares in the company, valued at $719,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ichor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ichor by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ichor by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ichor by 358.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 210,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

