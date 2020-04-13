Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Moelis & Co (MC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC) in the last few weeks:

4/9/2020 – Moelis & Co had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $45.00 to $39.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Moelis & Co had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Moelis & Co was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

3/25/2020 – Moelis & Co had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $33.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Moelis & Co was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Moelis & Co stock opened at $29.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average of $32.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.69. Moelis & Co has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $223.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.08%.

In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 5,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $231,793.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,056.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 22,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $739,291.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,688 shares of company stock valued at $8,134,624 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 121.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 1,129.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

