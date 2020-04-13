Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.76% from the company’s current price.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. FBN Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $35.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $63.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.75% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Anaplan’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $1,127,499.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 47,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $1,316,293.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,356,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,647,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 322,802 shares of company stock valued at $13,911,827. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Anaplan by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

