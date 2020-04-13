ANON Market Cap Reaches $44,272.71 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. ANON has a total market cap of $44,272.71 and approximately $13.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ANON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.87 or 0.02770333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00216381 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 66% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00050057 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.