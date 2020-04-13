Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) will announce $1.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $960.26 million to $1.05 billion. Antero Resources posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year sales of $4.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $952.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $1.30 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.61.

NYSE AR opened at $1.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $421.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

