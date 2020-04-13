Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.32.

A number of brokerages have commented on AR. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.75 to $1.30 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,588,393 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,057,000 after buying an additional 4,794,398 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 55,231 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 11,305 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 428.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 227,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 184,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

AR opened at $1.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $952.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.