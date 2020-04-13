Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $310.00 at Morgan Stanley

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $291.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.33.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $1.89 on Monday, reaching $240.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.83. Anthem has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $312.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Anthem by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Anthem by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

