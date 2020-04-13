Apex 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14,192.00 (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 13th. In the last week, Apex has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Apex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, LBank, Bit-Z and Switcheo Network. Apex has a market capitalization of $631,743.03 and $14,192.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apex alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00028426 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014487 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001779 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Token Profile

Apex (CRYPTO:CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apex’s official website is apex.chinapex.com. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX.

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LBank, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.