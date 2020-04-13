Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,045 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,829 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.9% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $268.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,545,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,220,404. The firm has a market cap of $1,172.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,553 shares of company stock worth $21,207,018. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.93.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

