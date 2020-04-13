Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,453 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 7.5% of Camden Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down from $345.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Macquarie cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.93.

Shares of AAPL traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $268.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,545,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,220,404. The firm has a market cap of $1,172.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.71. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,553 shares of company stock worth $21,207,018. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.